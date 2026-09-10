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EGA completes 80% acquisition of Italian aluminium recycler Eco Green

Eco Green adds Italian recycling capacity to EGA’s global low-carbon aluminium business

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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EGA completes 80% acquisition of Italian aluminium recycler Eco Green

Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium has completed its acquisition of an 80% stake in Italian aluminium recycling company Eco Green, expanding its recycling footprint in Europe and taking its global recycling capacity above 400,000 tonnes a year.

The deal, first announced in April, has now cleared all required regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

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Eco Green will be rebranded as EGA Eco Green, while the Scappini family, which founded the company in 1993, will remain minority shareholders and continue in management roles.

Recycling capacity crosses 400,000 tonnes

With the addition of Eco Green, EGA now has more than 400,000 tonnes a year of aluminium recycling capacity across the UAE, United States, Germany and Italy.

A further 200,000 tonnes of capacity is under development.

Industry analysts expect recycled metal to account for around half of global aluminium demand by 2040, while Europe, excluding Russia, is currently the world’s third-largest recycled aluminium market after the US and China.

EGA also supplies around 600,000 tonnes of primary aluminium to European industries each year.

Eco Green also brings us capability in Europe’s aluminium scrap market, which is important for our expanding recycling operations in the continent.
Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium

Eco Green handles more than 70,000 tonnes

Eco Green operates two plants in northeast Italy and specialises in aluminium scrap collection, sorting and casting, alongside dross processing.

The company distributes more than 70,000 tonnes a year and has more than 60 customers across Europe, supported by a network of over 350 aluminium scrap suppliers.

Its Villafranca di Verona operation collects, sorts and distributes around 23,000 tonnes of aluminium scrap annually.

Some of that scrap is supplied to its nearby Nogara di Verona plant, which casts more than 20,000 tonnes of secondary sows each year and has a furnace with nameplate capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

Eco Green is also expanding the Nogara facility to add another 20,000 tonnes a year of recycled aluminium capacity, with completion expected in December 2026.

Becoming part of EGA unlocks our potential for further growth, as a key pillar of EGA’s expanding European aluminium recycling network. It will enable us to deliver even better products and services to our customers. And it creates further opportunities for our people. We are glad to join the EGA family
Luca Scappini, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Green

EGA has also been expanding its recycling operations in Germany, the US and the UAE.

Its German business, EGA Leichtmetall, is undergoing an expansion that will add 110,000 tonnes a year of scrap sorting capacity and 150,000 tonnes a year of melting and casting capacity.

In the US, EGA Spectro Alloys has production capacity of 165,000 tonnes a year of recycled aluminium ingots and billets, with another 35,000 tonnes of billet capacity under development.

In the UAE, EGA is ramping up production at its Al Taweelah recycling plant, which has capacity of 185,000 tonnes a year.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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