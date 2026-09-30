EGA will initially route up to 250,000 tonnes of aluminium through the East Coast
Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium will route up to 250,000 tonnes of aluminium through the UAE’s East Coast in the first year of a new agreement with Gulftainer, with volumes set to rise to as much as 300,000 tonnes in the second year.
The agreement gives EGA another route for moving metal to customers overseas and forms part of its strategy to strengthen the efficiency and resilience of its outbound logistics.
EGA’s aluminium is the UAE’s biggest domestically produced export after oil and gas, while the company supplies more than 400 customers across more than 50 countries.
Volumes handled through the East Coast could increase further in subsequent years, according to the agreement.
Gulftainer will also further develop port capabilities to meet EGA’s requirements as export volumes increase.
EGA sold more than 2.83 million tonnes of cast metal in 2025, giving the company a substantial logistics requirement across its international customer base.
EGA is the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and our customers in more than 50 countries need our metal. We have already made considerable progress diversifying our outbound logistics to ensure reliable deliveries. Today’s agreement with Gulftainer is another important step forward.Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium
The agreement adds capacity on the UAE’s East Coast as EGA continues to diversify the routes used to ship aluminium to international markets.
Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “This agreement goes far beyond logistics – it is about building resilience for UAE trade. By enabling Emirates Global Aluminium’s increasing logistics demand through the UAE’s East Coast, we are providing a strategic, efficient and reliable gateway to global markets. It underscores Gulftainer’s fully integrated platform in serving the nation’s most strategic industries.”
EGA is the UAE’s largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector and describes itself as the world’s biggest producer of premium aluminium.