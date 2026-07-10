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EGA restarts Al Taweelah alumina refinery after March suspension

Production is expected to reach 50% of capacity within days after the restart

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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EGA restarts Al Taweelah alumina refinery after March suspension
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Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium has restarted alumina production at its Al Taweelah refinery in Abu Dhabi, more than three months after operations were suspended following Iranian attacks on Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi.

Production is expected to reach 50% of the plant’s capacity within days, while EGA expects to have the technical capability to return the refinery to full output by the end of 2026.

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The timing of any further increase will depend on supply chain conditions and the company’s alumina sourcing strategy.

EGA said the continuing ramp-up of aluminium production at the neighbouring Al Taweelah smelter does not depend on the refinery returning to full capacity.

Refinery supplied 46% of EGA’s needs

Al Taweelah alumina refinery produced 2.4 million tonnes in 2025, meeting 46% of EGA’s alumina requirements. Alumina is the main feedstock used by aluminium smelters.

“First alumina production from Al Taweelah alumina refinery is another big milestone in our long journey to restore EGA’s Al Taweelah site to its position as one of the most important aluminium production complexes in the world," said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium. "The dedication and agility of the team at Al Taweelah alumina refinery has enabled us to reach this milestone safely and quickly.”

Production suspended in March

Operations at the refinery were suspended on March 28 following Iranian attacks on Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi.

The plant resumed production of hydrate, the precursor used to make alumina, on June 24 before restarting alumina output.

The refinery is located beside EGA’s Al Taweelah smelter, with alumina moved into storage and then transferred to the smelter through a conveyor belt system.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery began production in 2019.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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