Dubai Airports reopened Concourse A at Dubai International’s Terminal 3 complex on Wednesday afternoon, taking the world’s busiest international airport closer to 100 per cent operational capacity.
Flight EK659, which arrived from Male, was Concourse A’s first flight since the facility was closed 20 months ago on March 25, 2020 as part of measures taken by the UAE authorities to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The reopening of the facility follows robust growth in passenger traffic at DXB throughout the year and a consistent surge of demand in the final quarter.
Concourse A will be reopened in phases over the coming weeks, helping DXB to maintain service levels while accommodating the rush of seasonal travellers in December and beyond.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) will see 1.8 million passengers between November 25 and December 5, with average daily traffic of 164,000 passengers.
December 4 is expected to be the busiest day during this period with passenger numbers likely to surpass the 190,000 mark, said Dubai Airports in a statement earlier this week.
“As always, Dubai Airports is working with airlines, control authorities, and all our other commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for our customers. Those travelling during this peak period can make their journey smooth and comfortable by following a few simple tips,” said Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports had said.
The world’s largest purpose-built facility for the Airbus A380, Concourse A is connected to Terminal 3 by an airport train and has capacity to serve 18 million passengers annually.