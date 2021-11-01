Dubai: Dubai's airport plans to reopen its last remaining closed concourse in two weeks, allowing it to return to full capacity for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sheikh Ahmed, during a press briefing ahead of the Dubai Air Show, which opens November 14.
The announcement comes days after Dubai International (DXB) reclaimed the top spot as the world’s busiest international airport.
UAE, which is hosting Expo 2020 and the T20 World Cup, is entering its peak tourist season, which starts from November and goes all the way until March. Passenger traffic got an instant boost after UAE lifted restrictions on travel from a handful of countries, including India and Pakistan.
Dubai's COVID-19 response was focused on "protecting the health and well being of the people as a top priority, while minimizing the impact of the crisis on the nation's economy," said Sheikh Ahmed