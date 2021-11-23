Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) will see 1.8 million passengers between November 25 and December 5, with average daily traffic of 164,000 passengers.
December 4 is expected to be the busiest day during this period with passenger numbers likely to surpass the 190,000 mark, said Dubai Airports in a statement.
“As always, Dubai Airports is working with airlines, control authorities, and all our other commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for our customers. Those travelling during this peak period can make their journey smooth and comfortable by following a few simple tips,” said Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports.
Dubai Airports urged passengers to:
• Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you are travelling to. “We urge passengers to get in touch with their respective airlines and ensure that they have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport.”
• Plan some extra time to get to and through the airport as the roads to DXB could get busy during peak times.
• Arrive at the airport no earlier than three hours before your departure if you are flying out of Terminal 1. Those departing from Terminal 3 can beat the queues by check-in up to 24 hours ahead of their departure.
• Use online and self-service options wherever available to get off to a smooth start to your journey.
• Say your goodbyes at home as only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter the departure zone during peak hours throughout this busy period.