The Dubai Airshow is just four days away, and the first visitors have already started flying in. This one, measuring nearly 77m long and capable of flying over 13,000km, is the new Boeing 777X.
Touching down at Dubai World Central on Tuesday just after 2pm following a nearly 15-hour non-stop flight from Seattle, the aircraft will be part of Boeing’s display at the airshow starting November 14.
Building on the 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10 per cent better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition.
The Boeing 777-8 and 777-9 were part of a programme launched in November 2013. The former has a listed range of 16,170 km, while the latter can fly 13,500 km non-stop. At 76.72 metres, the latter is also longer than its sibling, which measures 69.79 metres, nose to tail-fin.
Both planes have a wingspan of 71.75 metres when extended, and 64.82 metres on the ground.
The Apache helicopters, Chinooks and C-17 Globemaster III are some of the products the company will be showcasing at the event.