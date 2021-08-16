Dubai: The upcoming Dubai Airshow will be a "key indicator" of the emirate's hndling of the COVID-19 created challenges. The show - one of the world’s largest aviation events - will take place between November 14-18 after its cancellation last year.
"We have crossed many significant milestones this year despite the difficult period," said Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. "Dubai has been a symbol of resilience and agility in responding to the challenges that the pandemic brought, and we are confident that the collaborative work done by the sector’s key players to restore consumer confidence and boost travel operations will pave the way for a thriving aviation industry,"
In fact, the Dubai event will be the only major aviation-related industry event this year