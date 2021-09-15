Dubai: Saudi aerospace players such as General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) will be participating in the upcoming Dubai Airshow.
The event, which will be held from November 14-18 at Dubai World Central, will bring the global aerospace and defence industry together in Dubai.
Exhibitors from Saudi Arabia include the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saudi Aerospace Company, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI); Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), a subsidiary of SAMI; Saudi Arabian Airlines, OxfordSaudia Flight Academy; and GDC Middle East.
“Taking part in Dubai Airshow provides a deep understanding of the industry’s insights on the aerospace sector and landscape following the pandemic and the way to its recovery, as well as opens doors for new partnership opportunities,” said Muneer Bakhsh, CEO at GDC Middle East.
“Through our participation at Dubai Airshow 2021, we will showcase the proven aircraft maintenance and engineering capabilities for Saudi Arabia and provide a potential portal for offshore companies to partner with a leading Saudi Arabian aircraft maintenance and aerospace engineering company, through the identification, winning and delivery of defence and commercial projects in the Kingdom,” said Muneer.
Saudi Arabia is focusing on digital transformation as well as supporting various industries, including aerospace and defence.
“The Saudi aerospace players will serve as a major addition to the show, with their forward-looking vision for aerospace and defence, which supports the regional growth of the industry,” said Timothy Hawes, Managing Director at Tarsus, the event’s organizer.