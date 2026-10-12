dnata is adding 340-plus assets to strengthen safety, towing capacity and resilience
Dubai: dnata has committed Dh175 million to new ground support equipment (GSE) in the UAE since the start of 2026, as the aviation services provider prepares for continued growth across Dubai’s airports.
The investment covers more than 340 new motorised and other ground-handling assets, including equipment with enhanced safety and technology features, as well as additional aircraft pushback and towing capability.
dnata currently operates about 2,800 motorised ground support equipment assets across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).
The investment comes as Dubai prepares for a major expansion of its aviation infrastructure, with DWC expected to take on a larger role in the emirate’s airport system.
Nabil Sultan Al Murr, group CEO, dnata, said the company was planning its fleet several years ahead of expected demand because GSE has long procurement and delivery cycles.
“Dubai’s aviation sector is entering another major phase of growth, and we are investing with the future operation in mind,” Al Murr said.
“Ground equipment has long procurement and delivery cycles, so fleet planning needs to stay several years ahead of demand.”
He said the investment was aimed at renewing equipment at the appropriate point in its lifecycle, adding capacity where dnata sees sustained growth and strengthening areas critical to aircraft turnaround.
“We are using this investment to strengthen the fundamentals of the operation: renewing assets at the right point in their lifecycle, adding capacity where we see sustained growth, and improving resilience in areas that are critical to aircraft turnaround,” he said.
“At the same time, we are raising the standard of the fleet through better safety features and technology.”
Al Murr said the longer-term approach to fleet planning would become increasingly important as DWC takes on a larger role in Dubai’s aviation system.
Safety is a major focus of the new equipment programme. dnata said it is introducing assets designed to give ground-handling teams greater visibility and control during aircraft servicing.
The new equipment includes aircraft loaders with features designed to make working at height safer.
dnata said it is also deploying AI-enabled detection cameras beneath loading platforms. The cameras are designed to improve visibility in areas that can be difficult for operators to monitor and help identify potential hazards during ground-handling activities.
The company said these technologies form part of its broader approach to selecting equipment based on safety, reliability and long-term operational performance.
Another part of the investment is focused on aircraft pushback and towing equipment. Pushback and towing are critical parts of an aircraft's turnaround, allowing aircraft to move between gates, stands and other areas of an airport.
dnata said the additional equipment would provide greater flexibility and resilience in an area where equipment availability is important for maintaining reliable aircraft movements.
The company said its GSE planning also takes into account changing operational requirements, different aircraft types and changes in airline fleet mix.
dnata is also developing technologies aimed at changing how ground equipment is operated and maintained.
These include automated aircraft docking systems and the use of 3D printing to produce selected GSE components.
The focus is on improving equipment operation and maintenance while keeping assets available for service.
A selection of these technologies will be showcased at Airport Show 2026, giving visitors a look at how dnata is combining fleet investment with technology in its ground-handling operations.
The UAE investment forms part of a much larger global GSE operation.
dnata operates approximately 4,700 motorised GSE assets across its global network and provides ground-handling and cargo services at 86 airports worldwide.
In the 2025-26 financial year, dnata's teams handled more than 888,000 aircraft turns and processed 3.2 million tonnes of cargo across its global network.