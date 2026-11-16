E-commerce growth demands intelligent delivery solutions, not just bigger fleets
Convenience is no longer a differentiator in digital commerce; it has become the baseline. The more important question for the delivery sector is what happens when that expectation is translated onto the road.
The UAE market is already showing how deeply delivery has become embedded in consumer behaviour. In the first half of 2026, restaurant delivery orders rose 15% year-on-year even as overall restaurant demand weakened, according to a report by restaurant management software provider Syrve MENA, while delivery’s share of total transactions increased from 25.4% to 30.5%, even as the number of restaurants offering delivery declined. The significance is not simply that consumers are ordering more. It is that a growing share of demand is becoming concentrated among fewer operators, placing greater pressure on capacity, fleet utilization and the ability to respond efficiently to peak demand in real time.
That change has consequences far beyond restaurants and retail. Every digital order becomes a physical journey through the city. As e-commerce and q-commerce compress delivery windows, operators must manage more frequent trips, sharper demand peaks and greater pressure on roads, riders, and assets. At that point, delivery stops being only a commerce issue and becomes an urban mobility issue.
At the same time, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has strengthened regulations, rider infrastructure and alternative delivery models to keep pace with the sector's rapid growth. There is also a limit to how far the sector can grow without putting safety and rider welfare at the centre. These measures matter because sustainable sector growth is not only about customer speed. It also depends on safer operations, better working conditions and consistent service standards.
Growth on this scale makes one point increasingly clear: the future cannot be built simply by putting more vehicles on the road.
The next phase of growth must be driven by productivity.
This is where established mobility operators can play a greater role. Large fleet businesses already manage many of the capabilities that last-mile delivery increasingly needs: vehicle utilization, maintenance, driver management, route planning, safety standards, and real-time operational oversight. Applying that operational discipline to delivery can create a more scalable model than simply adding another vehicle for every increase in demand.
Dubai Taxi Company’s expansion into delivery is one example of this convergence. DTC’s delivery-bike fleet reached over 4,000 bikes by September 2026, up 77.45% year-on-year, completing over nine hundred thousand (900,000) deliveries in September 2026, supported by partnerships with platforms including Talabat, Careem, Deliveroo, Noon, Etisalat Smiles, Keeta, Eco Express and EMX.
In Q2 2026, delivery-bike revenue increased 53.1% year-on-year to AED 27.9 million. The important point is not the growth of a single business line, but what it reveals about the evolving role of mobility companies within the broader logistics ecosystem.
Scale, however, is only useful when it is matched by intelligence. A mature delivery network should be able to anticipate where demand is emerging, identify the best assets to serve it, allocate riders more efficiently and eliminate unnecessary kilometres. Better use of operational data can improve dispatching and utilization while reducing the need to continually expand fleet size.
That same thinking should shape sustainability. Faster delivery should not automatically mean more congestion or less efficient journeys. In July, the Roads and Transport Authority expanded its e-bike delivery service from four pilot areas to 11 locations after the trial recorded approximately 99% customer satisfaction. Initiatives such as this demonstrate how different vehicle types can be matched to different urban environments, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all delivery model.
The delivery economy is now large enough to require a more sophisticated conversation. The question is no longer whether delivery belongs within the mobility ecosystem; it is how that ecosystem can absorb continued growth without compromising efficiency, safety, or sustainability.
In the next phase of e-commerce and q-commerce, success will not be determined by the size of a fleet, but by how intelligently it is deployed. Delivery networks will increasingly combine riders, micro-mobility solutions, automation and real-time data to move goods more efficiently through cities. The competitive advantage will belong to operators that can orchestrate these capabilities seamlessly, reducing congestion, improving utilisation and enhancing customer experience at the same time. As delivery becomes a larger part of urban life, the challenge is no longer moving more orders but moving them smarter.