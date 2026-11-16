The UAE market is already showing how deeply delivery has become embedded in consumer behaviour. In the first half of 2026, restaurant delivery orders rose 15% year-on-year even as overall restaurant demand weakened, according to a report by restaurant management software provider Syrve MENA, while delivery’s share of total transactions increased from 25.4% to 30.5%, even as the number of restaurants offering delivery declined. The significance is not simply that consumers are ordering more. It is that a growing share of demand is becoming concentrated among fewer operators, placing greater pressure on capacity, fleet utilization and the ability to respond efficiently to peak demand in real time.