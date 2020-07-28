Hong Kong: Asian airlines carried only 724,000 international passengers in June, a 98 per cent slump from a year earlier, as restrictions on movement suppressed air travel, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines said.
Average passenger load factor was just 36.3 per cent, AAPA said in a statement. The group's director-general, Subhas Menon, said the prospect of a recovery in the second-half of the year is increasingly uncertain as governments grapple with a resurgence of infections and reimpose lockdowns.
"The industry is in a perilous condition," he said. "Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region are rapidly depleting cash reserves and incurring massive losses."
Asia-Pacific airlines carried 61 million passengers in the first-half of the year, down 68 per cent from a year earlier as travel demand evaporated in the second quarter.