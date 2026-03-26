The event, which was scheduled for May 12 to 14, will now be held from October 12 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The change applies to all co-located events, including the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum and the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, partners and colleagues remains our highest priority, and the decision to run Airport Show 2026 later in the year reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate with confidence and for everyone to enjoy flexibility in planning their participation at this important industry gathering.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.