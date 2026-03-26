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Airport Show 2026 rescheduled, new dates set for October

Date shift aims to give aviation sector more certainty and planning time

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Airport Show 2026 rescheduled, new dates set for October

Dubai: Dubai’s Airport Show will now take place in October instead of May, with organisers shifting the dates to give the aviation industry more certainty and flexibility in planning.

The event, which was scheduled for May 12 to 14, will now be held from October 12 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The change applies to all co-located events, including the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum and the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference.

Focus on participation and planning

Organisers said the decision was taken with a clear focus on participation across the region’s aviation ecosystem, particularly at a time when schedules and travel plans remain sensitive.

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May Ismail, Exhibition Manager of Airport Show, said the priority was to ensure strong engagement from industry stakeholders.

“Airport Show has long served as a vital platform for bringing the airport community across the MEASA region together in Dubai, enabling suppliers and airport leaders to connect, collaborate and shape the future growth of the sector.”

She added that the revised timing would allow participants to plan with greater confidence.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, partners and colleagues remains our highest priority, and the decision to run Airport Show 2026 later in the year reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate with confidence and for everyone to enjoy flexibility in planning their participation at this important industry gathering.”

A key platform for airport development

Now in its 25th edition, Airport Show has grown into a central meeting point for the airport industry across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, bringing together operators, suppliers and policymakers working on large-scale infrastructure and technology projects.

The event has historically served as a venue for discussions around airport expansion, operational efficiency and sustainability, with a focus on how global aviation hubs are adapting to rising passenger demand and evolving regulatory expectations.

This year’s edition will continue that focus, with an emphasis on innovation, safety and environmental performance across airport operations.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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