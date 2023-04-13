Dubai: Air Canada on Thursday announced the strategic expansion of its international network with the addition of new, non-stop flights from its hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Dubai.
The new route which is seen as a big relief for visitors and expats living in the UAE, will operate four times weekly beginning October 28, 2023 on-board Air Canada’s flagship Dreamliner fleet. The carrier’s new Vancouver-Dubai flights will complement Air Canada’s daily service between Toronto and Dubai, broadening its presence in fast-growing international markets.
Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai told Gulf News: “Vancouver is the gateway to Canada’s Pacific Coast, a region that offers a wealth of tourism attractions and features world class education institutions. This new link will elevate the Canada-UAE relationship and enable more trade and investment between our two countries.”
Expanded agreement
The development comes after Canada recently concluded an expanded air transport agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is Canada’s largest air transport market in the Middle East. The expanded agreement allows 21 flights per week for each country. This will permit 50 per cent more flights than the maximum number previously possible, facilitate new routes, and give airlines greater flexibility to accommodate changes in market demand.
Emirates and Etihad daily flights
Following the breakthrough expanded air transport agreement, Emirates last week also announced to step up its frequency with two additional flights per week between Dubai and Toronto. From April 20, daily flights will operate on the busy route to serve huge demand for passenger services.
Similarly, Etihad Airways has also announced it will increase flights to Toronto. From May 30, Etihad Airways will introduce an additional weekly flight between Abu Dhabi and Toronto, on top of its current six-per-week flight schedule, to offer travellers a daily connection.
“With this new route, British Columbia will be connected to a significant market that can only benefit the province’s visitor economy considering the UAE ranks fifth in the world in terms of outbound expenditures on travel and tourism according to the UNWTO,” said Walt Judas, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia.
The Vancouver and Dubai flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.
Flights betweens Dubai and Vancouver will be operated on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.