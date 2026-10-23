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Aegean Airlines resumes direct Athens-Dubai flights

Greek carrier highlights Dubai's appeal as a year-round destination for travellers abroad

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The airline confirmed the resumption in a statement outlining its wider network plans, with daily flights scheduled to begin on October 26.
The airline confirmed the resumption in a statement outlining its wider network plans, with daily flights scheduled to begin on October 26.
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Dubai: Greek carrier Aegean Airlines is resuming direct flights between Athens and Dubai on Friday, October 23, restoring an air connection between the two cities.

The airline confirmed the resumption in a statement outlining its wider network plans, with daily flights scheduled to begin on October 26, according to Aegean report published earlier this week. 

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Aegean has promoted Dubai as a year-round destination, highlighting its distinctive architecture, international dining scene, major tourist attractions and cultural experiences.

The airline, Greece’s largest carrier, is based in Athens and operates an extensive international network connecting destinations across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Aegean also has a codeshare agreement with Emirates, allowing passengers to book connecting journeys across the two airlines’ networks.

The partnership, established in August 2022, provides Emirates customers with access to destinations across Greece through Athens, while Aegean passengers can connect to Dubai and other destinations served by Emirates. 

The two carriers expanded their cooperation in May 2025 to introduce reciprocal loyalty benefits, allowing eligible members of Emirates Skywards and Aegean’s Miles+Bonus programmes to earn and redeem miles on each other's flights. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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