Dubai: Etihad Airways will fly 2.7 million passengers between June and August, following a surge in demand for global travel. Over 1.4 million passengers will depart from Abu Dhabi through the more than 1,100 weekly network-wide departures.
“As travel rebounds from the impact of the global pandemic, Etihad has witnessed a vast increase in bookings over recent weeks,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group. “With summer holidays upon us and to manage the increase in passenger numbers, Etihad has bolstered operations both locally and across our global network to ensure guests enjoy a seamless airport and flight experience.”
Guests should check-in online, use the ‘Verified to Fly’ service to submit any Covid-related travel documents for prior approval, and arrive at the airport early, said the airline.
Emirates had earlier announced it would be seeing well over 200,000 passengers a day in the coming weeks, with the Eid break next month providing another spike.
More to follow...