Dubai: It’s already peak summer for Emirates airline, with the Dubai carrier expecting anywhere to 550,000 travellers this month and the next on its over 2,400 weekly flights.

Daily booking volumes are on the rise as ‘summer holidays draw closer’, with Emirates suggesting fliers who haven’t made travel arrangements to ‘get ahead and book now to ensure they are able to travel on their preferred dates and flights’. Emirates will be operating at close to 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity, or over 1 million weekly seats this summer to serve demand.

This year, travellers from the UAE will be heading to Emirates’ six UK destinations, Cairo, Amman, nine points across India, Manila and Beirut. Leisure travel traffic from the UAE will also be at an ‘all-time high’, with travellers, mainly families and couples, making their way to Bangkok, Istanbul, Vienna, Zurich, Nice, Phuket, Singapore, Oslo, Kuala Lumpur, Brisbane and the West Coast of the US for extended summer holidays. Of course, countries returning to full travel and with minimal entry restrictions will also help.

"As many customers have been waiting for almost two years to travel, Emirates is working hard to ensure it provides an incredible onboard experience, and a seamless journey on the ground," the airline said in a statement.

And in August, it's Premium Economy From August 1, customers travelling from Dubai to London, Paris and Sydney - on the Airbus A380 - will be able to experience the airline’s Premium Economy, with dedicated check-in areas at DXB and seats with a pitch of up to 40 inches, as well as 'elevated onboard gastronomy' and a premium selection of beverages.

What passengers must do

Customers will go through a ‘speedy process’ when they utilise the airline’s biometric path at Terminal 3 for a contactless journey from select check-in desks, Emirates lounges and boarding gates.

The airline has also introduced other technology-centric services, including self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at DXB for a contactless airport experience.

Emirates customers also now have the option to cut down their wait time with 25 mobile check-in ports, where they can get their boarding cards, weigh and tag their bags, and have any of their questions answered by check-in staff.

Customers based in Ajman and northern emirates can skip the DXB queues by using the airline’s Ajman check-in facility, open 24 hours. From Abu Dhabi, Emirates customers can board the airline’s bus service which now operates five times a day.