Dubai: As UAE residents are gearing up for the Eid break, many families in the UAE are taking advantage of the public holiday by going on a short vacation. However, travelling during this peak period can be stressful if you don't plan for the delays and long queues at the airport. Airport and transport authorities in Dubai have issued guidelines for travellers before the long Eid break, to ensure their travel experience is smooth and easy.

So, if you are flying out of Dubai International Airport (DXB) this Eid weekend, here are the tips to keep in mind.

Check the latest COVID-19 travel regulations

According to an advisory posted by Dubai International Airport (DXB) on April 28, passengers must check the COVID-19 vaccination and PCR testing requirements for the destination they are travelling to.

Some countries require visitors to register with the COVID-19 online portal or fill out a self-declaration form. Passengers are required to provide their flight details, vaccination status as well as a negative PCR test result, based on the latest guidelines.

Make sure you have a digital copy as well as a print-out of your valid travel documents, as you may be asked for it by the airport or airline staff.

According to Dubai International Airport (DXB), some 1.9 million travellers are anticipated to pass through DXB between April 29 to May 9 with average daily traffic exceeding 177,000 passengers. May 7 is expected to be the busiest day with passenger numbers surpassing the 200,000 mark.

Use the smart gates to save time

Travellers over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process. To use it, you must face the direction of the green light in the Smart Gates area. Also, it is important to note that the Smart Gates are only available to certain categories:

- UAE Nationals and GCC Nationals.

- UAE Residents.

- Visa-on-arrival visitors with biometric passports.

Arrive four hours early at the airport

On April 28, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) advised that heavy traffic is expected on the roads leading to the Terminals 1 and 3 of Dubai International Airport during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, and those heading towards DXB Airport should arrive four hours before their flight’s departure time.

Use Dubai Metro to avoid traffic.

If you are using the Metro to travel to Terminal 1 or Terminal 3, it is important to remember that only two suitcases are allowed per passenger on the Metro. These should be placed in the designated luggage area in the cabin.

Since it is a public holiday, the working hours have been adjusted – both Green and Red line Metro stations will operate from 5am to 1am during the Eid Holidays.

Use early check-in options

If you are flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport well in advance and use online check-in wherever available to save time. Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirates early check-in and self-service check-in facilities.

Coming from Ajman and other Northern Emirates? You can use the Emirates check-in facility located in Ajman

Passengers residing in Ajman and the Northern Emirates (Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah) can skip the queues at DXB Airport Terminal 3 and take advantage of the Emirates' check-in facility. On March 1, 2022, Emirates introduced a new check-in facility in collaboration with the Ajman Transport Authority. The new facility, located in the Ajman Central Bus Terminal and customers can check in and then board one of the Ajman Transport Authority buses to Terminal 3. Once they arrive at Terminal 3 and disembark from the bus, they can drop of their bags in a dedicated baggage area and proceed directly to immigration and security.

Book car parking online

If you are departing from DXB airport, you can reserve a parking spot and leave your car parked there, while you are on holiday. You can book the parking spot according to the duration of your trip.

You can book a parking spot by following these steps: