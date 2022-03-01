Dubai-based Emirates is introducing a new check-in facility in Ajman.
The new facility, located in the Ajman Central Bus Terminal, is the first remote check-in facility outside of Dubai. The move will help passengers “reap the benefits of simple and quick check-in closer to home, reducing queues and improving their overall experience across the first touchpoints of their travel journey”, said Emirates.
From today, customers can easily and efficiently check-in, verify Covid-19 related medical records for their destination, receive their boarding passes and board one of the convenient Ajman Transport Authority buses to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. Once customers arrive at Terminal 3 and disembark, they can drop off their bags in a dedicated baggage area and proceed directly to immigration and security. Plans are underway to integrate baggage check-in at the new Ajman facility in the coming weeks.
The Emirates check-in facility in Ajman will have four counters and two self-service kiosks for a contactless start to the journey, allowing check-in, boarding pass collection, choosing or changing seats on board, and updating passport and Skywards information.
Bus trips from the facility to Terminal 3 will run in parallel with Emirates’ peak operational periods, which include early and late morning scheduled flights as well the late-night departures.
“We are committed to continually enhancing every aspect of the on-ground experience for our customers and creating a stress-free journey through quick processing and reduced wait times, especially during the busier peak travel periods,” said Mohammed Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Airport Services.
“Our latest initiative in Ajman, in partnership with the Ajman Transport Authority, will deliver a travel experience that our customers from Ajman and the Northern Emirates can truly look forward to, giving them more control over their journey to enjoy the rest of the retail, leisure and Emirates lounge facilities at the airport before they board their flight,” said Mattar.