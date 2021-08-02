Dubai: Etihad flights between UAE and Saudi Arabia have been suspended until "further notice", the Abu Dhabi airline informed on Monday. Etihad also cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia until August 10 to comply with the latest Saudi government directive.
"This is an evolving situation, and this date may have to be extended in line with government mandates," said Etihad on its website. “Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries.”
Etihad urged guests, who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent, to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.
Saudi stance
Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry had previously said it would allow the entry of tourist visa holders starting from August 1. “Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter without having to be institutionally quarantined upon providing a negative COVID-19 PCR test and a vaccination certificate,” the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia also announced a three-year travel ban and hefty penalties on citizens who visit countries on the kingdom’s COVID-19 'red list', including India.