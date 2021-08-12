Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is partnering Singapore-based Affinidi to digitally verify and validate COVID-19 test results. It will thus be the first airline to trial Affinidi’s Healthcare Network Assessment (HNA) programme on the Bahrain, Cairo, Maldives, Manila, and Jakarta routes.
What this does is ease the verification process for pre-departure tests (PDT). Travellers are required to book for such tests (PDT) at accredited healthcare institutions and show the health reports to airlines and immigration authorities before they can board. Affinidi plan is to get its digital solution to read and authenticate various verifiable QR codes on health reports in a confidential manner, regardless of the issuing authority and format.
This will allow airlines to “process health credentials more seamlessly”. Etihad had been trialling the Affinidi travel verification solution since March 27 on the Singapore to Abu Dhabi sector. The assessment has captured over 9,000 guest check-ins and identified 141 healthcare labs across five markets. Etihad will continue to extend the Affinidi Healthcare Network Assessment across more destinations in its network.
John Wright, Vice-President for Global Airports and Network Operations, Etihad Airways, said: “It is important that we are able to seamlessly authenticate and validate health credentials, regardless of their origin or format, in a manner that protects the confidentiality of our guest’s data. We have always advocated the importance of interoperability of digital health solutions and are glad to partner with Affinidi to help accelerate this development.”