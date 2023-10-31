Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport is set to open on November 1, welcoming travellers with a significant boost in capacity. The terminal can handle 45 million passengers annually, processing 11,000 travellers per hour and accommodating up to 79 aircraft at once, according to airport authorities.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited Terminal A on Tuesday, ahead of its operational opening on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced.
Sheikh Khaled said the terminal’s increased capacity is a crucial driver of tourism growth that will advance the aviation sector and deliver a significant step-change for economic and sustainable development in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Khaled said it would also consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism destination and a leading hub for aviation.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, said. “The new terminal is a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure that will double capacity and increase economic growth for the emirate.”
“With an increased passenger capacity, the terminal will enhance Abu Dhabi’s network of global destinations and create new commercial opportunities, reflecting the leadership’s focus to advance the aviation sector as a means of contributing to the local economy,” he added.
In preparation for its opening, Abu Dhabi Airport conducted a large-scale trial exercise with over 8,000 volunteers in September.
“All systems were tested, including check-in, baggage claim, security screening, boarding gates, immigration and customs inspections, as well as passport procedures to ensure readiness for the terminal’s operational launch,” said airport officials.
Airlines operating at the Abu Dhabi International Airport will transition into the new Terminal A in three phases over two weeks. Known as Midfield Terminal Building during the construction phase, Terminal A will officially open to the public after Etihad’s ceremonial flight on October 31.