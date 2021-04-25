Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE government seeks to empower community members with future skills. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: The third edition of the Artificial Intelligence Programme was launched to empower UAE nationals with the participation of 30 ministries, government and private sector entities.

The programme aims to develop participants’ practical experiences in various technology-related applications and demonstrate the means to leverage them in developing innovative future services and promote the UAE’s leading position in this field.

The programme, organised by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and the Kellogg College - University of Oxford and ending in July 2021, will boost participates’ capabilities in employing AI tools and ethics, and applying them to various sectors such as data and information security. In addition, the programme works on honing participants’ skills in analyzing data, security and ethical risks related to adopting AI technologies.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE government seeks to empower community members with future skills and provide them with the knowledge and expertise needed to employ advanced technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) tools to develop solutions that address current and future challenges, responding to the growing demand for specialized skills in various fields related to artificial intelligence.

“The Artificial Intelligence Program goes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the adoption of AI technology in various fields, benefit from the various opportunities provided by the applications and tools of the 4IR, promote national skills and initiatives to invest in future technologies, thus achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071,” Al Olama.