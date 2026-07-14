Dubai: The first meeting usually happens in the owner’s office late in the afternoon, after the floor has emptied. Sometimes it is the boardroom; once or twice, it has been the majlis at the back of the warehouse. The finance manager, the COO, sometimes the owner himself, slides a laptop across the desk and asks the same question: “Can you look at this and tell me what we are actually carrying?”

What they are carrying is end-of-service. Or a Wage Protection System query that has been sitting in the inbox for ten days. Or a Nafis target that, with three months to go, nobody quite owns. The numbers change from company to company. The conversation does not.

Over the last eighteen months, our team has been inside eighty-six UAE mid-market firms — fifty to two-hundred-and-fifty staff, mainland and free zone, logistics and food and clinics and construction and one very serious furniture brand. They are the workhorse of the private sector, the businesses that absorb most of the country’s hiring momentum. And in every one of them, there is a version of the same late-afternoon meeting.

Our view, after eighteen months in those rooms, is simple. The UAE mid-market is growing faster than its HR function — and in 2026, that gap is the single biggest determinant of which firms scale and which ones stall.

It is showing up in three places in particular. Two are symptoms. The third is the cause. We want to lay them out the way our team would over a coffee with an owner, not the way a consultancy would lay them out in a deck.

WPS is not the same as payroll

The Wage Protection System has been mandatory in the UAE for more than a decade. MOHRE administers it, the bank files it, the salary lands. Most of the owners we sit with file on time, every month, and feel quietly proud of it.

That feeling is the trap. Filing on time is not the same as filing correctly. The trouble almost never sits in whether people got paid — it sits in how the pay was described. A housing allowance written as “other” in the SIF file but as basic salary in the contract. Overtime paid in cash and not declared. A new joiner’s pro-rata calculated against a number that doesn’t reconcile to the offer letter. None of it is fraud. Most of it is a finance team improvising at month-end. But it lands as a query from MOHRE, and queries pile up, and the day you need a fast visa amendment for a senior hire, the file is sitting in the wrong queue at Tasheel.

Across our book, two in five firms had been queried by MOHRE in the past twenty-four months. Not penalised. Queried. Our team’s view is that this is the early-warning indicator the mid-market should be tracking every quarter — because each query is a small signal that payroll and HR are working from two different sources of truth, and that gap eventually finds its way into a visa file, a tender response, or a buyer’s data room.

Gratuity is a number, and somebody should know what it is

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, end-of-service gratuity on the mainland is twenty-one days of basic salary for each of the first five years of service, and thirty days a year after that. The maths is not hard. The discipline of keeping the number up to date is.

In our experience, very few owners can tell you, off the top of their head, what their gratuity liability looked like as of last month. Finance has a number. HR has a different number. The auditor has whatever was true in December. After the annual increment, almost nobody re-runs the calculation against the new basic. The average gap our team found between what firms had provisioned and what they actually owed was around Dh1.8 million per company. Not a crisis figure on its own. But exactly the kind of figure that surprises an owner half-way through due diligence — and in this market, where mid-market M&A activity is climbing year on year, that surprise is no longer a private problem.

The other piece nobody talks about is what happens when people move between a free zone entity and a mainland sister inside the same group. JAFZA to a mainland LLC. DMCC to a Dubai operating company. ADGM to onshore Abu Dhabi. Unless the group has a written continuity arrangement, the gratuity clock resets, and the employee usually finds out the day they resign. DIFC firms have an elegant fix in the DIFC Employee Workplace Savings (DEWS) scheme — the funded contribution that replaces gratuity — and the firms inside it sleep better. Everyone else needs to write the policy down.

Most mid-market firms do not have an HR function. They have an HR favour

This is the one that quietly drives the other two. Roughly half the firms in our book have no full-time HR professional. The work is being done — leave is being approved, visas are being renewed, salaries are landing — but it is being done by the founder, the finance manager, and the PA who has the patience to chase Tasheel. They are doing it as a favour to the business, not as a function of it.

This works at twenty staff. It does not work at a hundred. At a hundred, the calendar gets too dense for goodwill to carry it. Visa renewals stack on top of WPS filings, on top of leave balances, on top of a staff handbook nobody has updated since 2019, on top of Emiratisation.

And Emiratisation is the unforgiving one. Under MOHRE’s Nafis programme, mainland private-sector firms with fifty or more skilled employees are required to grow Emirati headcount by two percentage points each year. The owners who treat it as planning — pipelines through Nafis, partnerships with national universities, monthly tracking against the target — find it a genuine growth opportunity, and frankly the Emirati colleagues our team has been placing into client roles in the last twelve months are some of the strongest hires those firms have made in years. The owners who get to it in November find a fine.

Most mid-market firms do not have an HR function. They have an HR favour. That is the line our team keeps returning to.

What our team has started telling owners

Buy back the HR calendar. That is the whole answer.

It does not need to be a full-time HR director on day one. It can be a fractional HR partner, a strong office manager with proper training, or a thirty-hour-a-week generalist who reports directly to the owner. What matters is that one named person owns the calendar end to end — WPS reconciled to contracts every quarter, gratuity refreshed once a year against current basic salaries, visa pipeline running a month ahead, Nafis tracked every Monday morning so the working week wraps cleanly before the half-day for Jummah on Friday.

The strategic point is the one we want owners to hold onto. The UAE has built one of the most readable labour frameworks in the region. MOHRE, Nafis, Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 and u.ae will tell you, in clear English, exactly what is required of you. In 2026 the opportunity is not to lobby for change. It is to compound the clarity that already exists. The mid-market firms that do are the ones our team sees winning the next government contract, attracting the next round of regional capital, becoming the acquirer rather than the target. The firms that defer the work are the ones that eventually get the call from the auditor — or worse, from a buyer who has already done the diligence we wish their own finance team had done first.