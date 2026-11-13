The ministry says driver’s airbag inflators can cause fatal injuries, offer free repairs
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has recalled 44,305 Hyundai i30 and Elantra cars over a defective driver’s airbag inflator. It has told owners to stop driving the cars immediately. The ministry made this announcement of the recall on November 12 and said it would apply to cars manufactured from years 2009 to 2011. They also told owners that they wouldn't have to pay for its repairs.
The ministry warns that the defect can cause serious or fatal injuries, and owners need to contact dealers to arrange the repair. An earlier notice of September 2025 for the same model highlighted the same hazard. Then it described that the driver-side inflator could rupture in an accident and release sharp metal fragments.
The ministry records that it has announced the recall for this model several times before, but there has been a change in the number of vehicles since. That earlier notice covered 71,764 Elantra and i30 vehicles from the same model years. The latest figure is 27,459 lower, a drop of about 38 percent.
Hyundai’s own records point to the same rupture risk. Campaign 31D070 covers i30 (FD) and Elantra (HD) cars from 2009 to 2011. Australia lists 809 affected units. New Zealand logs an August 2023 recall, noting that Hyundai Motor Company Korea found the inflator module could rupture during deployment. The airbag may then fail to inflate fully, and high-pressure gas may throw fragments into the cabin.
A US filing on 2011 Elantra and i30/Elantra Touring cars built in December 2010 names ARC single-stage inflators. Hyundai’s Brazilian arm has run a similar i30 recall. It says a unit in another country ruptured its driver’s inflator, and it confirms no such case in Brazil.
Hyundai faces a separate inflator problem in the US. In May, Hyundai Motor America recalled 3,493 Elantra cars from 2015 and 2016, plus 2016 Elantra GT models. The ARC-supplied inflators may contain propellant outside specification, and the root cause remains under investigation.
Airbag recalls have recurred across the Gulf this year.
On August 12, Saudi Arabia recalled 27,360 Chevrolet vehicles. The Trax, Cruze and Aveo models carry a driver-side inflator that could rupture in a crash. Kuwait followed a similar path. Its Ministry of Commerce and Industry recalled three Land Rover models on August 3 over safety concerns, and the authority urged drivers to present their cars for inspection.
The UAE faces the Takata legacy. On March 30, Stellantis issued a stop-drive notice for Opel, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models built between 2003 and 2018. Takata inflators may degrade over time, particularly in hot and humid climates. Owners should not drive affected cars until repairs are complete.
New rules will raise the stakes for UAE owners. From January 1, 2027, motorists who ignore recall notices could face restrictions on transactions involving their car’s VIN. Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026 also obliges manufacturers’ agents to track defect announcements.
Saudi’s ministry has recalled a few other vehicles too this week. 23,619 Toyota Highlanders have been recalled in total over a second-row seat-locking defect. It recalled 2,371 Kia K8 vehicles on November 9 over a loose fuel line nut, and 1,262 RAM vehicles on November 6 over a trailer control module fault.