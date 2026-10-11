Recall covers Toyota Highlander VXR and GXR models manufactured between 2021 and 2023
Dubai: Nearly 2,000 Toyota Highlander vehicles are being recalled in the UAE over a potential safety defect that could prevent second-row seats from locking securely into position, increasing the risk of passenger injuries in a collision.
Al Futtaim Motors, the official Toyota distributor and local importer in the UAE, announced the recall of 1,983 vehicles in coordination with the Consumer Protection and Commercial Control Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The campaign covers Toyota Highlander VXR and GXR models manufactured in the United States between 2021 and 2023.
According to the recall notice, the defect involves the reclining mechanisms of the second-row seats, which allow passengers to unlock the seatbacks, adjust their angle and secure them in position.
The issue stems from a modification made by the supplier to the mechanism's design, which may have resulted in an imbalance between the locking spring and return spring forces.
As a result, the teeth of the reclining mechanism may not engage fully when the seatback is adjusted, potentially preventing it from locking securely into place.
The recall notice warned that a seatback that is not properly locked may fail to provide adequate protection to passengers during an accident, increasing the risk of injury, particularly in high-speed collisions.
Free repairs for affected vehicles
Al Futtaim Motors said it would contact owners of affected vehicles to inform them of the recall and arrange the necessary repairs.
The corrective work involves replacing the return springs in the reclining mechanisms of the second-row seats.
All repairs will be carried out free of charge, with owners asked to bring their vehicles in for the required work.
The recall is being conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism as part of the UAE's efforts to monitor product safety and strengthen consumer protection.
The campaign affects only the specified Highlander models and production years identified in the recall notice.