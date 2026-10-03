Three campaigns cover potential engine damage, software issues and transmission faults
Dubai: Al Futtaim Motors has launched three recall campaigns covering an expected 29,774 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 vehicles in the UAE, with inspections and repairs targeting potential problems involving engines, electronic control software and automatic transmissions.
The campaigns, being conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, cover Land Cruiser 300 models manufactured in Japan between 2021 and 2024.
The first recall involves 6,571 vehicles from the EXR, VXR, GXR, GR Sport and Signature ranges manufactured in 2023 and 2024, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Manufacturing debris could contaminate and damage the engine's crankshaft bearings, according to the recall information.
The defect could cause knocking noises, rough running, difficulty starting or, in some circumstances, an engine stall while the vehicle is being driven.
A stall could result in a loss of driving power and increase the risk of a crash.
Affected vehicles will be inspected for possible crankshaft bearing damage, with the engine replaced free of charge where necessary.
A second campaign covers 7,453 Land Cruiser 300 vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2024 and involves a potential issue with the electronic control unit for the V35A engine.
According to the recall information, the engine control software may not adequately account for the effect of cooling-fan operation.
Under certain conditions, including acceleration with the accelerator pedal fully depressed, actual engine output may not correspond with approved specifications.
Al Futtaim Motors will update the engine control unit software on affected vehicles at no cost to owners.
The largest of the three recalls covers 15,750 Land Cruiser 300 vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2024 and concerns the vehicle's 10-speed automatic transmission.
A potential fault could cause excessive rotational speed when certain gears are used, which may damage the transmission or result in a loss of driving power.
In some cases, the problem could also cause transmission fluid to leak, potentially increasing the risk of a crash or fire.
Affected vehicles will be inspected and the transmission control unit reprogrammed free of charge.