From royal history to futuristic cars, rare Porsches and surprises steal the show in Dubai
Dubai: Every year, Icons of Porsche finds a new way to surprise its visitors. What started as a celebration of the iconic German car brand has grown into one of the region's biggest automotive festivals, bringing together rare cars, exciting reveals, art, entertainment and thousands of Porsche enthusiasts.
The sixth edition, held on November 21 and 22, 2026, took things to another level with a new location at The Square Nad Al Sheba in Dubai. With more space, new experiences and an impressive collection of cars, the festival once again gave visitors something different to discover.
This year, around 30,000 visitors attended the two-day event, with more than 1,000 Porsches on display. The festival continues to attract fans from across the UAE and around the world, with passionate owners bringing their own Porsches to Dubai to be part of the celebration.
One of the most exciting moments of this year's festival was the regional public debut of the new Porsche Mission S.
Unveiled globally in New York in October, the futuristic concept car made its first public appearance in the region at Icons of Porsche, giving visitors a glimpse of what the future of Porsche's super sports cars could look like.
With its striking design and innovative features, the Mission S quickly became one of the festival's biggest attractions.
Another standout was a beautifully restored 1979 Porsche 924 police car with a special connection to UAE history.
The iconic vehicle was part of the police escort for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their first visit to the UAE in 1979.
Nearly five decades later, the historic Porsche returned to the spotlight after being restored by Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. It even led a convoy of Porsche owners from Abu Dhabi to Dubai ahead of the festival.
Not all the attention was on classic cars and futuristic concepts. A dazzling, bedazzled Porsche also caught visitors' eyes, showing how creativity and personalisation can turn a sports car into a unique statement.
Another highlight was the Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition, a special model inspired by Kuwait's traditional Al Sadu weaving.
Featuring distinctive patterns influenced by the region's cultural heritage, the car made its first public appearance outside Kuwait at the Dubai festival.
What makes Icons of Porsche special is that it goes beyond the cars.
Every year, organisers introduce new experiences, creative displays and fresh locations to keep the festival exciting for returning visitors.
This year's edition featured live music, art installations, food experiences, family activities and interactive attractions, creating an atmosphere that appealed to both car enthusiasts and casual visitors.
The festival also celebrated 75 years of Porsche motorsport, bringing legendary racing cars from the Porsche Museum in Germany to Dubai.
But perhaps the biggest attraction remains the community itself. Porsche owners and fans travel from different countries to experience the festival, share their passion and showcase their cars alongside some of the brand's rarest models.
With each edition growing in scale and introducing something unexpected, Icons of Porsche has become more than an annual automotive gathering.
It is now a celebration of cars, creativity and community, and one that continues to give Porsche fans another reason to return to Dubai every year.