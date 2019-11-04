Real estate agencies not allowed to do certain things: Dubai Land Department warns

Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has warned real estate companies to abide by the 10 principles of business ethics in real estate sector in the emirate.

DLD has issued a circular through ts Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).

Marwan Bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA, highlighted the 10 principles which the real estate companies must follow while doing business in Dubai.

Bin Ghalita affirmed the crucial role played by DLD in regulating the property industry, as well as keeping pace with market changes and constantly monitoring customer expectations and needs.

10 principles of real estate ethics

1. Trust

Real estate firms should uphold to maintain and enhance the confidence of real estate stakeholders as well as recognise that their conduct bears upon the maintenance of public trust in Dubai’s real estate market, helping it rise to the highest global levels.

2. Privacy

Confidentiality and privacy: Real estate firms shall not disclose or use any confidential information without prior permission, unless such disclosure is required by laws.

This ultimately means that Dubai’s real estate market maintains its reputation as one of the best investment havens in the world.

3. Conflict of interests

Real estate firms shall take appropriate measures, including the disclosure and transparency before and during the performance of their duties in case of any conflict of interest.

4. Honesty

Firms are expected to work with the highest levels of honesty and fairness in treating their customers, regardless of race or religion.

This ensures and supports Dubai’s real estate sector in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to strengthen the national economy for the benefit of all economic sectors.

5. Integrity

Real estate firms shall act with integrity and base their professional advice on relevant, valid, and objective evidence.

6. Compliance

Lawfulness and compliance: Real estate firms shall comply with all legal and ethical requirements applied in Dubai and the UAE to ensure customer satisfaction.

7. Professional service

Concerned companies must provide high-quality real estate services and professionalism to ensure customer satisfaction.

In this regard, Bin Ghalita mentioned the initiatives launched by DLD to continuously support the performance of companies, including the development of the latest applications and the adoption of the latest modern technologies.

8. Trasnparency

RERA requires companies to commit to transparency by being open and accessible, not mislead or attempt to mislead, and shall not misinform or withhold information regarding products or terms of service.

This came in line with the general climate prevailing in the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular.

9. Protect customers' rights

Rights and assets protection: Real estate firms shall strive to protect their customers’ rights and assets related to the duties performed.

This aspect is ensured by the laws and legislations issued by the Government of Dubai, and closely followed by DLD across its various sectors and departments, especially the Rental Disputes Center (RDC).

10. Community initiatives

Social responsibility: Real estate firms shall be active members of the society and work to respect the values and principles of the society.

Real estate firms shall strive to make sure that their community initiatives help Dubai and their services support the growth of real estate development of the Emirate and ensure customer satisfaction.