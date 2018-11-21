Fight against terrorism and protection of children from dangers in cyberspace were among the several key messages that the UAE delivered during the first Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Forum in the nation’s capital, Abu Dhabi.
The forum reflected the country’s vision at various regional and international events, such as its efforts to defend people, promote positive values and eliminate the physical and cultural sources of extremism and terrorism, which aim to destroy justice and tolerance, besides threatening the mutual trust and cooperation between religions.
While many countries are satisfied with using rhetoric to combat terrorism, the UAE translated its words into action, as it is a nation built on the foundations of tolerance and common social values that are supported by law. Providing humanitarian assistance and aid is an integral part of its foreign policy and contributes to the fight against terrorism and extremism.
The main topic in the Forum covered the UAE’s experience in protecting the dignity of children in the digital age, as the country has prioritised it and has accorded the youth an opportunity to participate in the process of development. It has also utilised social media and new and traditional media to counter incorrect concepts on tolerance and religious teachings used by terrorist groups to promote their ideologies.
Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that the UAE is a model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between all religions as it embraces more than 200 nationalities with different cultures, who live altogether in comfort, security and freedom.
The UAE’s strongest soft-power message was that it is the only country in the world that has created ministries for tolerance and happiness, which is in line with the foundations established by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, leading to a methodology adopted by the wise leadership and supported by laws that made them part of the nation’s culture and social behaviour.
— WAM
Mohammed Jalal Alrayssi is Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency