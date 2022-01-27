With distance learning still an option for students in Abu Dhabi and other parts of the UAE, it’s worth considering having a dedicated space for study at home. A quiet place for children to concentrate can help optimise their environment and improve their focus. But a study nook can be a lot more than just a desk and chair. At its best, it can be the perfect learning environment, with an organised space for all their school supplies, and a hub for the digital devices they use to connect to their virtual classes.

Check out our curated list of items you could consider for your home’s study nook. Buy these items with Amazon Prime and get them delivered to you as early as tomorrow!

1. Echo Dot (4th generation), Blue

A clock is a good idea for any study space. But what if the clock didn’t just set alarms, but also answered questions and helped your child along with any homework? The Echo Dot is a smart speaker, and its Alexa voice service can respond in both English and Arabic. You can even use the speaker as an intercom from another part of the house, letting your child know it’s time to take a break and have lunch.

2. Think Board X Smart Whiteboard Film (Large, 24"x36")

Now, it’s easier to take notes than ever. When your child solves a maths problem on the whiteboard or when you get them to practice writing out their multiplication tables, don’t wipe the board just yet. Use the Rocketbook Beacon app to scan the whiteboard through the phone and save the image directly onto Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive or other storage apps. This way, your child has multiple ways to refer to his/her notes and revise. The whiteboard itself has smooth, adhesive backing that you can stick onto a wall with no drill or hammer required.

3. JBL Kids Wired On-Ear Headphones

Designed for children, this comfortable head set has a built-in microphone that your child can use to participate in class discussions. Lightweight and portable, the headphones can be used for fun to – just hook it up to a tablet and let your child play games or watch his/her favourite shows. Equipped with an anti-tangling cable, and a volume setting that never exceeds 85 decibels, it’s safe and ideal for kids.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh25 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh35.

4. Marbrasse Big Pen Organiser Storage for Office, School (3-piece)

Help your child stay organised, with this set of three stackable storage compartments that can be placed horizontally or vertically on the desk. Each piece contains four slots, serving as a handy way to prevent items from sliding out. Easily arrange pens, pencils and other school supplies.

5. TP Link AC1900 Mesh WiFi Extender

A single router may not be enough for your whole home – it can have limited WiFi coverage and cause dead zones around the house. This can be difficult to deal with when your child is in the middle of a virtual class or has to upload his/her project online. With TP Link Mesh technology, enjoy a strong signal that doesn’t arbitrarily disconnect. The network runs at optimal speed by choosing the fastest connection path to the router. It’s easy to set up and manage!

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh25 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh35.

6. Under Desk Drawer Organiser Storage

If your home’s study nook has a desk but you find yourself in need of more storage space, it’s worth looking into adding a drawer, rather than splurging on a whole new desk. This under-desk drawer is wear-resistant and durable and can hold a variety of items, from tablets to staplers, and from headphones to pens and pencils. The drawer has a self-adhesive, environmentally friendly rubber surface, so it’s very easy to set up.

Bonus: Save an extra 10% by applying a coupon to this purchase.

7. AboveTEK Stylish Aluminum Tablet Stand

If your child has to attend virtual school every day, and uses a tablet for the purpose, a sturdy aluminum stand will allow him/her to be hands free for the duration. The AboveTEK universal tablet holder fits any 4” to 11” display device – from the iPad Air to the Galaxy Tab – and also workd with smartphones. It has a 360-degree rotation holder and the arm folds up to 150 degrees, allowing for multi-angle viewing. It’s simple, ergonomic and doesn’t take up much space on the desk – perfect for any study nook.

8. CREATMOR Extension Cord with USB C PD Charging, 4 Universal Extension Plugs

Today’s teens need a place to charge their many gadgets to ensure they’re always connected. This power extension cord has smart charging technology that auto-detects connected devices and reaches fast-charging efficiency without the need for converters. The strip powers 8 devices in one go, and has 3 USB-A ports, 4 AC outlets and even a type C port. Its 10-foot cable means it can extend right from the power outlet to under the desk, even if it’s far away.

9. Mactab Smart LED Desk Lamp

Whether it’s for homework or for a reading assignment, a desk lamp is essential to every study area. This minimalistic desk lamp is foldable and dimmable, and has seven brightness levels. Its built-in light sensor adjusts the lamp’s brightness according to the light in the room. It also has an intelligent touch control system, with a USB port charger that allows you to charge your phone by connecting it right to the lamp!