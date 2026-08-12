World's happiest countries: 3 surveys, 3 ways of measuring 'happiness' — Finland tops life satisfaction, rival survey crowns Indonesia, others

World’s happiest countries: Finland still No. 1, but another survey puts Indonesia on top
Happiness is difficult to measure.
But the latest global surveys agree on one thing: where people live, how they judge their lives and how they feel day to day can produce very different pictures of what it means to be happy.
The 2026 World Happiness Report, released by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in partnership with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, again puts Finland at No. 1.
It is Finland’s ninth consecutive year at the top.
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The report ranks 147 countries using people's assessments of their own lives, based on Gallup World Poll data collected from 2023 through 2025.
But another major survey offers a strikingly different answer.
Ipsos' 2026 Happiness Index, covering 29 countries and released in March, found Indonesia had the highest share of people saying they were happy, at 85%, followed by the Netherlands at 84%.
The Ipsos Happiness Index 2026 ranks countries by the share of people who say they are “very happy” or “rather happy.”
Ipsos surveyed 23,268 adults under 75 across 29 countries, with fieldwork conducted from Dec. 24, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2026.
The 29-country average was 74%.
According to the World Happiness Report 2026, the top 14 are:
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
Costa Rica
Sweden
Norway
Netherlands
Israel
Luxembourg
Switzerland
New Zealand
Mexico
Ireland
Belgium
The report says Finland stands alone at the top, while Iceland, Denmark and Costa Rica form a statistically close group immediately behind it.
Costa Rica's fourth-place finish is particularly notable: it is the highest position ever achieved by a Latin American country.
The top 20 span less than one point on the 0-to-10 scale, meaning small changes in average scores can cause substantial changes in rank.
In other words, being No. 7 instead of No. 4 does not necessarily mean people are dramatically less satisfied with their lives.
Why Finland keeps winning: Finland's continued dominance is less about exuberant happiness than about consistently high life satisfaction. The Nordic countries again occupy much of the top of the table, with Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway all in the top six.
The 2026 report also points to a broader convergence in Europe.
Since the 2006–2010 period, 79 countries have recorded significant gains in life evaluations. Much of the improvement has occurred in Central and Eastern Europe.
The report also finds that the world's happiest countries are clustered relatively closely together.
And Gallup's Global Emotions research looks at yet another dimension: not how people judge their lives overall, but whether they experienced positive or negative emotions on the previous day.
The distinction matters because a person can be satisfied with life while still having a stressful day — or feel cheerful despite living in circumstances they judge less favoUrably.
This is where the rankings are often misunderstood.
The World Happiness Report does not ask people whether they smile frequently, feel joyful every day or think their country is a pleasant place to live.
Instead, it measures life evaluation — a person's reflective assessment of how their life is going.
Respondents are shown a ladder numbered from 0 to 10. Zero represents the worst possible life for them and 10 the best possible life. They are asked where they believe they currently stand.
That is known as the Cantril Ladder. The 2026 ranking is based on national averages of those answers, rather than a composite score calculated by adding economic, health or social indicators.
The report does use six factors — income, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and perceptions of corruption — to help explain why countries differ. But those factors are not themselves the ranking formula.
That distinction is important.
A country can be wealthy but not rank near the top.
Another can have a lower income level yet score exceptionally well because of social ties, family relationships, freedom and people's overall assessment of their lives.
|Rank
|Country
|Happy
|1
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|85%
|2
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|84%
|3
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|84%
|4
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|83%
|5
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|81%
|6
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|81%
|7
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|80%
|8
|🇦🇺 Australia
|78%
|9
|🇪🇸 Spain
|77%
|10
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|77%
|11
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|76%
|12
|🇨🇱 Chile
|75%
|13
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|75%
|14
|🇫🇷 France
|75%
|15
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|74%
|16
|🇵🇱 Poland
|73%
|17
|🇵🇪 Peru
|73%
|18
|🇨🇦 Canada
|73%
|19
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|73%
|20
|🇺🇸 United States
|73%
The most revealing part of the 2026 picture is that there is no single definition of happiness.
This is the ranking behind Finland's No. 1 position.
It asks people to step back and evaluate their lives as a whole. Because it uses a three-year average, sudden events can have less influence on a country's position in any single year.
The latest report covers 147 countries and territories.
Ipsos asks a more direct question about whether people consider themselves happy.
Its 2026 survey of 29 countries found 85% of Indonesians said they were happy, the highest share recorded in the survey. The Netherlands followed at 84%.
Overall happiness was up from a year earlier in 25 of the 29 countries surveyed. Yet Ipsos also found that happiness remains below levels seen 15 years ago in 15 of the 20 countries for which long-term comparisons are available.
Ipsos found that feeling appreciated or loved was the most commonly cited contributor to happiness, followed closely by relationships with family and children. Financial circumstances, meanwhile, were the leading reported source of unhappiness.
That helps explain why Indonesia can lead an Ipsos survey while ranking far lower in a life-evaluation index: the two surveys are measuring related, but different, things.
Gallup's Global Emotions research goes down to the level of daily experience.
Its Positive Experience Index measures whether people experienced five positive emotions or experiences the previous day, including enjoyment, feeling well-rested, smiling or laughing, feeling treated with respect, and learning something interesting.
Its Negative Experience Index tracks experiences such as worry, stress, sadness, anger and physical pain.
This is fundamentally different from the World Happiness Report.
Someone may say, “My life is very good,” while also reporting that yesterday was exhausting and stressful. Conversely, somebody may have enjoyed yesterday enormously while being dissatisfied with their broader circumstances.
The world's “happiest country” therefore depends partly on what question was asked the respondents.
Ask people to evaluate their lives over the long term, and Finland remains the world's standout performer.
Ask people whether they currently feel happy, and Indonesia leads the latest Ipsos survey.
Ask about "emotions experienced yesterday", and the picture changes again.
These aren't necessarily contradictory findings.
They are different windows onto human well-being.
The World Happiness Report itself distinguishes life evaluations from positive and negative emotions, describing life evaluation as the more stable measure used for its country ranking.
And recent Gallup research adds another layer: people who perceive their communities as "welcoming and accepting" tend to report stronger life evaluations, more positive experiences and fewer negative emotions.
Gallup cautions that the relationship does not prove causation.
The implication is less glamorous than a list of the world's happiest destinations: happiness appears to be less about constant pleasure than about whether people believe their lives are going well, have people they can rely on and feel that they have meaningful choices.
Finland's nine-year reign is, therefore, not a declaration that Finns are smiling more than everyone else.
It is a statement about something more fundamental: when people are asked to look at their lives as a whole, Finns continue to give the world one of the highest answers.