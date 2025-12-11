So here’s what went down. The 22-year-old would apparently get to work 40 minutes before her shift started – i.e. between 6.45am and 7pm, reported Hindustan Times. She did this for about two years in spite of her line manager asking her to come on time rather than early. It made the employer uncomfortable because as an early staff member, she had nothing to do, said her former boss.

The woman had also reportedly tried to log in through the company app before getting to the firm’s premises, raising eyebrows. The manager accused her of breach of trust and the court found her to have exhibited a pattern of disloyalty.

