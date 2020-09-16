Do you consider your pet to be a part of your family? If the answer is yes, then you are not alone. You can’t deny the reality that there is a special bond between you and your pets; when they are around its always ‘pawsome’. A puppy video recently went viral on Twitter wherein a pooch is welcomed home for the first time, and social media users also seemed to welcome the footage as it won hearts.
Sharing the video on its Twitter handle, Little Honey Dew posted: “My new favourite thing is desi [Indian] families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies.”
Check out the video below:
Tweep@@shy_ferg posted: “This is one of the most precious things I’ve EVER seen!!”
Sharing a video of her own pet, another Twitter user@ @stompcitysosa commented: “My personal favourite: meet Benji.”
@Bhagwa_Chief commented: “Hindus welcome new female members to a home like this. Their first footprint in the house is preserved in some Northern states of India, also have them place their handprints on a wall. A female addition to the home is seen as deity Laxmi herself (deity for prosperity).”
The video has garnered over 4,800,000 views within 24 hours of its release, and over 140000 likes, 30000 retweets and still counting. Twitterati is showering this pet video with heaps of praise and adoration in the comment section of the tweet.