GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Trump and King Charles share historic Windsor carriage procession

The spectacle marked the beginning of Trump’s unprecedented second state visit

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Britain's King Charles III and US President Donald Trump travel in The Irish State Coach during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during a second State Visit.
Britain's King Charles III and US President Donald Trump travel in The Irish State Coach during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during a second State Visit.
AFP

In a historic moment of pageantry and diplomacy, King Charles III and US President Donald Trump rode side by side in a regal carriage procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The spectacle marked the beginning of Trump’s unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom, underscoring the significance of transatlantic ties.

The procession featured King Charles and Trump in the lead carriage, followed by Queen Camilla with US First Lady Melania Trump, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine. Thousands of spectators lined the castle’s Long Walk, waving Union Jacks and Stars and Stripes as the royal guards and mounted cavalry escorted the procession in full ceremonial regalia.

This second state visit is seen as a rare diplomatic gesture, as no other US president has been accorded such repeated honours. Palace officials said the event was designed to reaffirm the “enduring partnership” between Britain and the United States at a time of global uncertainty.

Following the carriage ride, the guests were welcomed with a state banquet inside Windsor Castle’s grand halls, where both leaders are expected to highlight shared values of history, defence, and trade.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Britain's King Charles III talks with US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they await for carriages, after their arrival in the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit.

Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

27m ago3m read
US President Donald Trump Arrives For UK State Visit

Trump arrives in UK for historic second state visit

3m read
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer exit Air Force One as they arrive at Royal Air Force Lossiemouth en route to Aberdeen, Scotland Monday, July 28, 2025.

Trade and tech talks mix with pomp in Trump visit to UK

4m read
Britain's Prince Harry

Prince Harry meets King Charles for 1st time since 2024

3m read