Trump and King Charles share historic Windsor carriage procession

The spectacle marked the beginning of Trump’s unprecedented second state visit
In a historic moment of pageantry and diplomacy, King Charles III and US President Donald Trump rode side by side in a regal carriage procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The spectacle marked the beginning of Trump’s unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom, underscoring the significance of transatlantic ties.
The procession featured King Charles and Trump in the lead carriage, followed by Queen Camilla with US First Lady Melania Trump, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine. Thousands of spectators lined the castle’s Long Walk, waving Union Jacks and Stars and Stripes as the royal guards and mounted cavalry escorted the procession in full ceremonial regalia.
This second state visit is seen as a rare diplomatic gesture, as no other US president has been accorded such repeated honours. Palace officials said the event was designed to reaffirm the “enduring partnership” between Britain and the United States at a time of global uncertainty.
Following the carriage ride, the guests were welcomed with a state banquet inside Windsor Castle’s grand halls, where both leaders are expected to highlight shared values of history, defence, and trade.
