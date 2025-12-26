GOLD/FOREX
Trump says US launched 'numerous' deadly strikes on Daesh in Nigeria

Multiple Daesh militants reportedly killed in stike carried out in Sokoto state

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
A screengrab taken on July 13, 2014 from a video released by extremist group Boko Haram and obtained by AFP shows the leader of the Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau (C).
AFP

The United States has carried out a military strike against Daesh (ISIS) militants in north-west Nigeria at the request of the Nigerian government, according to statements from US President Donald Trump and the US military.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump confirmed that the operation targetted fighters linked to Daesh, whom he accused of carrying out attacks against Christian communities in the region.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries,” Trump wrote.

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the strike was conducted in Sokoto state and resulted in the deaths of multiple Daesh militants.

Security cooperation

The command added that the operation was carried out at the request of Nigerian authorities, underscoring ongoing security cooperation between Washington and Abuja.

Daesh is the Arabic acronym for al-Dawla al-Islamiya fi al-Iraq wa al-Sham, which translates to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS, or ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

The term “Daesh” is commonly used by governments and media in the Middle East and beyond, as the group itself rejects the name.

In Arabic, the word carries deliberately negative connotations and can resemble terms meaning “to trample” or “to crush,” as well as “bigot.”

While ISIS first emerged in the Middle East, its affiliated groups have expanded their presence in parts of Africa in recent years as well as Asia, exploiting weak security conditions and local grievances.

In Nigeria, militant violence has long been driven by extremist groups operating in the north, including factions aligned with ISIS.

The US strike marks one of the latest examples of American military involvement in counter-terrorism operations in West Africa, where regional governments continue to face persistent threats from armed extremist groups.

Nigerian officials have not yet released detailed public statements on the outcome of the operation.

