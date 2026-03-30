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Teams race for rice in Japan's office-chair endurance contest

Dozens race in Japan’s ISU-1 Grand Prix, a two-hour office chair endurance event

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Teams in Japan put speed, stamina and teamwork to the test in a quirky endurance event known as the ISU-1 Grand Prix, where competitors race on office chairs. Inspired by the famous Le Mans race, the contest challenges participants to complete as many laps as possible within two hours using standard, unmodified office chairs.

Each team consists of three members who take turns pushing and riding the chairs around a closed circuit, combining strategy with physical endurance. The race is not just about speed — coordination, timing and stamina play a crucial role in securing victory.

Adding a fun twist, winners are often rewarded with rice, a staple in Japanese culture, making the competition both symbolic and spirited. The unusual event draws crowds and participants alike, celebrating creativity, teamwork and a lighthearted approach to sport in Japan.

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