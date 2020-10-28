SOCIAL DISTANCING EXPERTS: Sick vampire bats socially distance themselves from groupmates, new research shows. During the darkest part of the night, common vampire bats emerge to hunt. Sleeping cattle and horses are their usual victims, but they have been known to feed on people as well. The bats drink their victim's blood for about 30 minutes. They don't remove enough blood to harm their host, but their bites can cause nasty infections and disease. Image Credit: Screengrab / National Geographic

Social distancing is a really simple mechanism. And it's not just for man. Bats practice it too, perhaps for the longest time. But it's only now that evidence has emerged about this fascinating phenomenon practised by bats and other insects. Scientists have confirmed it in a study.

It turns out that even in animals, there exists a simple mechanism for reducing disease transmission. It's so simple yet so effective. When the infected animals show sickness behaviour through increased lethargy and sleep, which effectively reduces their movement and "sociality", it then helps them practise a form of social isolation and "distancing".

The research was published in the journal Behavioral Ecology on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. For the study, researchers captured 31 adult female vampire bats from a roost inside a hollow tree at Lamanai, Belize.

Sickness behaviour

Researchers created a social network from high-resolution proximity data to better understand the impact of sickness behaviour on relationships over time. Thereafter, sickness was stimulated in a random chunk of the bats by injecting them with lipopolysaccharide, an immune-challenging substance. The rest of the bats, which belonged to the control group, were given saline injections.

Social distancing phenomenon is observed in some social insects as well, wherein sick insects either self-isolate, or are kept out by their colony mates. After this, proximity sensors were glued to these bats for the next three days, and they were then released back into their hollow tree.

"The sensors gave us an amazing new window into how the social behaviour of these bats changed from hour to hour and even minute to minute during the course of the day and night, even while they are hidden in the darkness of a hollow tree," the study authors wrote.

The changes in behaviour and meetings were recorded for 16 “ill” bats and 15 healthy bats under natural conditions. After tracking the data, it was seen that the bats that felt ill spent comparatively lesser time with other bats. They connected less socially to healthy fellow bats—both directly and indirectly. During the six-hour treatment period of the sick bats, it was seen that they, on average, had four lesser associates when compared to the control bats.

On average, the probability of a control bat associating with another control bat was 49%, while the same associating with an “ill” bat was only 35%. Even during the treatment period, bats that were “ill” spent 25 minutes lesser connecting per partner when compared to control bats. After the treatment period was over, these differences diminished when the bats slept or foraged outside the roost.

Essentially, when these creatures saw a disease spreading across their population, they made alterations to their behaviour—alterations that can slow down the rate of a disease’s transmission. A similar shared social behaviour alterataration that humans have been practicing over the past few months has previously been observed among a few mammals, but empirical evidence was limited prior to the current study.