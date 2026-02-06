GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Last US-Russia nuclear pact expires, prompting fears of a new arms race

Termination of New START Treaty risks setting stage for unconstrained nuclear arms race

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This photo taken from a video distributed on Dec. 9, 2020 by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows a rocket launch as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test at the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
This photo taken from a video distributed on Dec. 9, 2020 by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows a rocket launch as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test at the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
AP

MOSCOW: The last remaining nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States expired Thursday, removing any caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half-century.

The termination of the New START Treaty could set the stage for what many fear could be an unconstrained nuclear arms race.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year declared readiness to stick to the treaty’s limits for another year if Washington follows suit, but US President Donald Trump has been noncommittal about extending it.

Putin discussed the pact’s expiration with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said, noting Washington hasn’t responded to his proposed extension.

Russia “will act in a balanced and responsible manner based on thorough analysis of the security situation,” Ushakov said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday night said in a statement that “under the current circumstances, we assume that the parties to the New START Treaty are no longer bound by any obligations or symmetrical declarations within the context of the Treaty, including its core provisions, and are fundamentally free to choose their next steps.”

New START, signed in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, restricted each side to no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads on no more than 700 missiles and bombers — deployed and ready for use.

On-site inspections

It was originally supposed to expire in 2021 but was extended for five more years.

The pact envisioned sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance, although they stopped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and never resumed.

In February 2023, Putin suspended Moscow’s participation, saying Russia couldn’t allow US inspections of its nuclear sites at a time when Washington and its NATO allies have openly declared Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine as their goal.

At the same time, the Kremlin emphasised it wasn’t withdrawing from the pact altogether, pledging to respect its caps on nuclear weapons.

In offering in September to abide by New START’s limits for a year to buy time for both sides to negotiate a successor agreement, Putin said the pact’s expiration would be destabilising and could fuel nuclear proliferation.

New START followed a long succession of US-Russian nuclear arms reduction pacts.

Those have been terminated, as well.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

An Air Force technician inspecting an LGM-30G Minuteman III missile inside a silo about 60 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base, in North Dakota. A RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system drives across Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2025.. The last nuclear treaty between Russia and the United States expired on February 5, 2026, abruptly ending decades of restrictions on how many warheads the two top powers can deploy and triggering fears of a global arms race.

US-Russia nuclear treaty expires, arms race fears rise

3m read
President Donald Trump alleged that countries including Russia and China have conducted underground nuclear tests unknown to the public, and that the United States would follow suit.

End of US-Russia nuclear pact a grave moment: UN chief

2m read
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, was quoted saying that Moscow hopes all parties will respect the “inviolability” of the Bushehr site

Russia ready to evacuate staff from Iran’s Bushehr

2m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that the Oreshnik would enter combat duty before the year’s end.

Russia’s nuclear-capable missiles enter active service

3m read