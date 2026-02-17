Controlling nuclear weapons is essential amid rising tensions and conflicts. Rather than retreating from commitments, efforts should focus on measures that reduce potential nuclear threats. Although New START is not a perfect solution, an agreement to continue implementing it even for a short period — such as one year — during which negotiations begin on a new agreement including all states possessing strategic nuclear power, would be beneficial. At the same time, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons should be activated for all, without political bias. There is also a need to search for international mechanisms that compel nuclear powers to adhere to global standards regarding nuclear capabilities and weapons of mass destruction. Otherwise, threats and risks will continue to grow, remaining subject to the whims of political leaders without international cooperation to safeguard the world from destruction.