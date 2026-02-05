US-Russia New START treaty expires: Is the world heading toward a dangerous nuclear arms race?

Dubai: The expiration of the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia has triggered fresh fears of a global nuclear arms race, leaving the world’s two largest nuclear powers without formal limits on their arsenals for the first time in decades, CNN reported.

The treaty, known as New START, had capped the number of deployed nuclear warheads and delivery systems on both sides, while allowing inspections that reduced the risk of miscalculation and surprise escalation.

With its lapse, experts warn that Washington and Moscow are now free to rapidly expand their nuclear forces — at a time when China is also building up its arsenal.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made clear that the US does not want to stick to the treaty’s limits unless Beijing joins talks — something China has repeatedly rejected.

The treaty was originally valid for 10 years and was extended once in 2021 for five more years, expiring in February 2026 with no option for further renewal.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.