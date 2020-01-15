The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they will step back as "senior royals"

New Delhi: It's been a week before Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons offered free coffee for life if they (British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle) move to Canada.

Now, US-based multinational chain Burger King joined the fun reminding Harry that "this royal family offers part-time positions."

"Harry, this royal family offers part-time positions," read a tweet from the burger chain.

Earlier a week ago The Burger King branch in Argentina had tweeted its "offer" of part-time positions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Dear Dukes, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown," Burger King said in a post.

"If you're looking for a job, we have a new crown for you," it said in another tweet.

Netizens were pleased with Burger King's pop culture savviness calling them "savage" and declaring that they "won the Internet" for the day.

A user on the micro-blogging Twitter wrote, "Harry could buy out your whole corporation if he chooses too so the jokes on you. That is why McDonald's fries is better than yours anyway."

A post read, "Maybe he can cook fries..."

"He going to work for McDonalds... He has the wig already," added another.

A Tweeple remarked, "You deserve a raise for this one! Bravo! Your replies are even better! Crowns off to you!"