Bus driver narrowly avoids collision before police track down child using CCTV
Dubai: A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in Australia after allegedly stealing a forklift and driving it against traffic through central Adelaide, narrowly avoiding a collision with a bus.
The incident happened around 10.45pm on Tuesday, October 13, when a bus driver spotted the forklift travelling on the wrong side of Grote Street and alerted police.
Officers searched the area and found the forklift abandoned in a car park on nearby Franklin Street.
Police arranged for the machine to be towed away before reviewing city CCTV footage to identify the suspected driver.
The investigation led officers to a 12-year-old boy from Park Holme, a suburb of Adelaide.
Police arrested him on Market Street at around 1am on Wednesday, October 14.
Police charged the boy with illegal use of the forklift and released him on bail. He is due to appear before the Adelaide Youth Court on November 18.
South Australia Police have asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the forklift travelling through Adelaide’s central business district to contact Crime Stoppers.
Police have not disclosed how the boy allegedly obtained the forklift or where he took it from.