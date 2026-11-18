Papua New Guinea rocked by powerful earthquake on Wednesday
PORT MORESBY: A shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km, which is shallow enough for strong shaking near the epicentre.
No immediate reports of casualties, damage or a tsunami warning were available at the time of writing.
Authorities have not yet issued a damage assessment.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said a magnitude 6 quake struck Papua New Guinea on Wednesday at a depth of 10 km. It struck at 3:42am GMT (7:42am UAE time), with the epicentre initially placed at 5.82 degrees south and 146.65 degrees east.
Only GFZ’s preliminary figures are available. No USGS reading yet, and agencies often revise magnitude, depth and location within hours.
A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Papua New Guinea’s Eastern New Guinea region on September 20.
The country sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire", one of the most seismically and volcanically active regions in the world.
The USGS has said recent quakes in the area have caused landslides and liquefaction.