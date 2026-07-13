Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 6.4 tremor off Lorengau prompts monitoring, no damage reported
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck offshore southeast of Lorengau, Manus Province, Papua New Guinea, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
There is currently no tsunami threat to Australia, Hawaii, or other Pacific regions. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.
There is an early discrepancy in reported magnitude. Some USGS-based reports initially listed M6.5, while later updates and other reports show M6.4, which is common as earthquake parameters are refined after the initial solution.