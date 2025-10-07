Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Papua New Guinea

Quake's shallow depth amplifies its felt intensity, no tsunami warming raised
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Lae, the second-largest city in Papua New Guinea (PNG), rattling the region and drawing international attention on October 7, 2025.
This event underscores PNG's precarious position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where tectonic plates collide, generating frequent earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis.
While no immediate reports of major casualties or widespread destruction have emerged, the quake's shallow depth amplified its felt intensity, prompting swift assessments from global disaster agencies.
The quake's details
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at 11:05 UTC (9:05 p.m. local time in PNG), with its epicenter located approximately 26 km (16 miles) southwest of Lae in Morobe Province.
At a depth of about 99 km (61 miles), the tremor was classified as intermediate — deep enough to mitigate some surface damage but shallow enough to be widely felt across eastern PNG.
Initial reports
Initial reports from both the USGS and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) pegged it slightly higher at 6.7 magnitude, but USGS revised it downward.
Local accounts described the shaking as "very huge," with police official Mildred Ongige in Lae confirming strong tremors that swayed buildings and caused brief panic among residents.
Social media posts from the region, including real-time updates from earthquake monitoring accounts, echoed this, with users sharing videos of oscillating lights and evacuations in urban areas.
No tsunami warning
No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, as the quake's inland focus and depth reduced wave-generation risks.
Impacts and Immediate ResponseEarly assessments from the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) highlight potential vulnerabilities in Lae, a bustling port city of over 100,000 people with key infrastructure like hospitals, ports, and highways.
PDC's automated Event Briefs estimate exposure for thousands in densely populated zones, flagging risks to critical lifelines such as power grids and roads — exacerbated by PNG's rugged terrain and limited emergency resources.
As of now, there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, but aftershocks (including a preceding 5.7 magnitude event 135 km north of Lae) could complicate recovery.
Reuters and local outlets report that Lae authorities are conducting building inspections, with calls for residents to avoid damaged structures.
The quake's timing — late evening — likely minimised school and workplace disruptions, but it interrupted daily life in a nation already grappling with economic strains from mining and agriculture.
Earthquakes in the Papua Region
Papua, a term often referring to the island shared by PNG and Indonesia's Papua provinces, is a hotspot for seismic activity due to the convergence of the Pacific, Australian, and Indo-Australian plates.
PNG alone experiences around 744 earthquakes annually above magnitude 4.0, with several exceeding 6.0 in 2025 alone.
This Lae event follows a pattern: just a day prior, on October 6, a 5.2 magnitude quake hit near Rabaul in East New Britain, and a 4.9 tremor struck near Popondetta.
Risks
In Indonesian Papua, seismic risks are equally high, though no major October events match this scale—recent notable quakes include a 6.1 near Nabire in September.
Historically, devastating quakes like the 1998 Aitape tsunami (magnitude 7.0, over 2,000 deaths) remind us of the human toll in this remote, biodiverse region.
Organisations like PDC emphasize data-driven tools for faster response, potentially saving lives in future events. As aftershocks rumble on, the focus shifts to rebuilding stronger — leveraging PNG's cultural resilience, where indigenous knowledge of the land has long coexisted with its tremors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox