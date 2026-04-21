Earthquake of 6 magnitude hits off Indonesia's Timor island

Shallow 6.0-magnitude tremor strikes near Timor island with no tsunami warning
JAKARTA: A magnitude-6 earthquake struck offshore near Indonesia’s Timor island on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency, with officials saying the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.
The quake’s epicentre was reported at a depth of 31 kilometres (19 miles), and early reports indicated no immediate major damage or casualties.
The tremor was felt in parts of East Nusa Tenggara province, which includes Timor Island, but the offshore location and moderate depth helped limit concerns about a tsunami.
Reuters and ABC News both reported that authorities ruled out tsunami risk shortly after the quake.