GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Earthquake of 6 magnitude hits off Indonesia's Timor island

Shallow 6.0-magnitude tremor strikes near Timor island with no tsunami warning

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Earthquake of 6 magnitude hits off Indonesia's Timor island
Shutterstock

JAKARTA: A magnitude-6 earthquake struck offshore near Indonesia’s Timor island on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency, with officials saying the quake did not pose a tsunami threat.

The quake’s epicentre was reported at a depth of 31 kilometres (19 miles), and early reports indicated no immediate major damage or casualties.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The tremor was felt in parts of East Nusa Tenggara province, which includes Timor Island, but the offshore location and moderate depth helped limit concerns about a tsunami.

Reuters and ABC News both reported that authorities ruled out tsunami risk shortly after the quake.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan Monday, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, issuing a tsunami warning for waves up to three metres (10 feet).

Japan records 80-cm tsunami after powerful quake

2m read
Cars queue to refuel at a gas station operated by Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas company, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran disrupts energy flows and global oil prices rise, prompting Indonesia to consider a weekly work-from-home policy to cut fuel use, in Yogyakarta. File photo taken on March 28, 2026.

Oil crashes 10%+ as Iran declares Hormuz 'open'

3m read
Rescuers inspect the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in Sekadau, West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Eight killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia

1m read
Police officers inspect a damaged building following an earthquake in Manado, North Sulawesi, Indonesia

Magnitude 7.4 quake in Indonesia kills 1, sparks panic

3m read