Fiji braces for impact as El Nino fuels unprecedented dry spell
South Pacific nation Fiji has declared a national state of disaster as a drought fuelled by the El Nino weather phenomenon reaches "crisis" levels.
Drought in Fiji is strongly linked to the El Nino pattern, which dries up the tropical rains that typically keep its islands lush and green.
El Nino warms surface temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in wind, heat and rain.
The current El Nino is expected to become one of the most powerful on record, experts have warned.
The Fiji government said "the ongoing El Nino drought has reached crisis thresholds", forcing the declaration of a nationwide disaster.
"Families across Fiji are concerned about the availability of water and the impacts of prolonged dry conditions on their daily lives," Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said on Wednesday.
"Farmers are worried about their crops and livestock. These concerns are real."
Under the emergency measures, the Fiji government has the power to ration water, force evacuations and reallocate public funds to disaster assistance.
Water sources across much of the country have dropped to worrying levels, local media reported, with scores of trucks dispatched to re-supply parched villages.
"We cannot control the climate, but we can act early, use our resources responsibly and stand together through its impacts," Rabuka said.