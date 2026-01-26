Dubai: New Yorkers braved biting cold and heavy snowfall to stage an energetic snowball fight at McCarren Park in Brooklyn, as a major winter storm swept across large parts of the United States.

Dozens of people gathered in the popular open space, laughing and cheering as they hurled snowballs across the park in a friendly showdown. Families, students and groups of friends joined in, turning the stormy weather into a moment of fun and community spirit.

The event unfolded as the powerful winter system brought widespread disruption, with snow and strong winds affecting travel and daily life in several states. Authorities in many areas urged residents to remain cautious, as roads became slippery and visibility was reduced in some regions.

Despite the challenging conditions, the Brooklyn snowball fight offered a light-hearted break from the storm, with participants making the most of the rare chance to play in deep snow and capture the moment on social media.

