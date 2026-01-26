GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

New Yorkers revel in snowball fight amid major winter storm

Dozens gathered in the park, laughing and cheering as they hurled snowballs in fun

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: New Yorkers braved biting cold and heavy snowfall to stage an energetic snowball fight at McCarren Park in Brooklyn, as a major winter storm swept across large parts of the United States.

Dozens of people gathered in the popular open space, laughing and cheering as they hurled snowballs across the park in a friendly showdown. Families, students and groups of friends joined in, turning the stormy weather into a moment of fun and community spirit.

The event unfolded as the powerful winter system brought widespread disruption, with snow and strong winds affecting travel and daily life in several states. Authorities in many areas urged residents to remain cautious, as roads became slippery and visibility was reduced in some regions.

Despite the challenging conditions, the Brooklyn snowball fight offered a light-hearted break from the storm, with participants making the most of the rare chance to play in deep snow and capture the moment on social media.

Video from AFP

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters)

Storm: 10k flights hit, 850,000 US homes without power

2m read
US winter storm grounds flights and knocks out power

US winter storm grounds flights and knocks out power

3m read
A parent and kid play in the snow on Palm street on January 24, 2026 in Little Rock, Arkansas. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans.

Snow and ice storm sweep western and central US

3m read
Flights to the US cancelled as massive winter storm hits, leaving millions facing travel chaos and extreme cold.

Air India cancels flights amid severe US winter storm

2m read