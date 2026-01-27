States of emergency: 28 dead as monster US winter storm triggers travel chaos, thousands of flights cancelled

Several deaths attributed to hypothermia, sledding and winter recreation accidents
At least 28 people have died as a powerful winter storm swept across much of the continental United States, blanketing wide areas with heavy snow, sleet, and ice, according to local media reports.
Authorities said the fatalities were linked to a range of storm-related incidents.
Several deaths were attributed to hypothermia, particularly among individuals exposed to prolonged cold during power outages or while stranded outdoors.
Others were caused by sledding and winter recreation accidents, as well as crashes on icy and snow-covered roads.
The monster winter storm Fern has swept across large portions of the US, stretching from the Southern Plains to the Northeast and triggering transport chaos.
At least 15 US states declared states of emergency, even as 11,400 flights were cancelled.
Deaths were reported in several states, including Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, and Kansas.
Weathermen specifically noted two hypothermia-related deaths in Louisiana, underscoring the risks posed by extended power outages and freezing conditions.
Residents without electricity faced prolonged exposure to cold indoor temperatures, extended recovery times, and increased reliance on warming centres and emergency shelters.
Weathermen and local officials across multiple states reported that the storm created dangerous travel conditions, shutting down highways, grounding flights, and prompting emergency declarations.
Emergency responders also faced challenges reaching those in distress due to blocked roads and poor visibility.
Shelters were opened in several cities to assist people displaced by outages or unsafe living conditions, while authorities urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.
As cleanup and recovery efforts continue, officials warned that lingering ice, freezing temperatures, and additional snowfall could still pose serious risks, even as the storm system begins to move out of the hardest-hit regions.
Millions of Americans now face bitter temperatures for days and widespread power outages in some states that may last well into the week.
The storm’s footprint has been vast, affecting much of the central and eastern United States.
In the South, states including Texas — particularly the Austin and Dallas–Fort Worth areas — along with Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, and South Carolina experienced significant ice and freezing rain, conditions that are rare and especially dangerous in parts of the region.
Across the Midwest and northern areas, cities in Ohio such as Cincinnati and Columbus, as well as Dayton and surrounding communities, reported heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.
In the Northeast, major metropolitan areas including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and the Washington, D.C., region saw substantial snowfall, widespread travel disruptions, and plunging temperatures.
Major transportation hubs, particularly airports in New York, Washington, and Philadelphia, reported extensive flight cancellations and delays.
States of emergency were declared in more than 15 states and the District of Columbia, enabling coordinated responses involving state agencies, local governments, and the National Guard.
At the height of the storm, power utilities reported hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity, with some estimates exceeding one million outages nationwide.
Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky were among the hardest hit, as ice accumulation and falling trees damaged power lines and substations.
In Mississippi, at least one utility temporarily halted operations due to unsafe conditions for repair crews.
Public broadcasters and utility officials reported particularly severe damage across southern power grids, where thick ice made restoration efforts slow and hazardous.
The outages had a major impact on daily life. Air travel was severely disrupted with more than 11,400 flights cancelled or grounded, and public transportation systems faced interruptions. School closures were widespread as districts struggled with unsafe travel conditions and power failures.
Heavy snow and ice caused cascading challenges across affected regions.
Snowfall totals of 10 to more than 20 inches were reported in parts of the Plains, Midwest, and Northeast, overwhelming road crews and making travel treacherous.
Major highways and local roads became impassable or extremely dangerous, contributing to traffic accidents and long delays. Airports across the country reported massive cancellations and backlogs, disrupting travel plans far beyond the storm’s immediate path.
Daily life was significantly affected, with schools closing or shifting to remote learning in several cities.
According to the most recent reports, snowfall is tapering off in many areas, but dangerous ice and freezing temperatures continue to pose risks. Power restoration efforts are ongoing, though utilities warn that repairs in the hardest-hit areas could take several days.
Authorities continue to urge caution, warning that travel remains hazardous in many regions and that some road closures, flight disruptions, and school shutdowns are likely to persist as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.
